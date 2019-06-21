Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of June 3-9, the police department received 104 calls for service, completed two offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, made 10 arrests and completed 12 security checks.

June 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeffrey Long, 63, Washington C.H., was arrested on a warrant from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

June 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Phillip Davis, 26, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

June 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ashton Binegar, 19, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation and failure to reinstate.

Timothy Dilley, 27, Washington C.H., arrested on a warrant out of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Christina Jenkins, 52, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving without valid license.

June 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Young, 38, Greenfield, was issued a citation for noxious weeds, litter.

Patrick Cooper, 29, Piketon, was arrested on a warrant out of the Hillsboro Police Department.

David Manley, 42, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

June 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawn Yoakum, 28, Dayton, was arrested for a failure to appear.

STATISTICS

During the week of June 10-16, the police department received 95 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received one call for an accident, made 26 arrests and completed nine security checks.

June 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dean Murray, 55, Greenfield, was issued a citation for nuisance activities prohibited.

Colin Tumbleson, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Kimra Snyder, 28, West Portsmouth, was arrested for railroad vandalism.

Dennis Winters, 31, West Portsmouth, was arrested for railroad vandalism, failure to disclose personal information, and obstruction of official business.

June 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Walker Riffle, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear, resisting arrest, nuisance activities prohibited, and failure to appear from the Highland Coounty Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Stevens, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

June 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Zachary Scarberry, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Dennis Winters II, 31, Portsmouth, was arrested for escape.

June 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Paget Jr., 23, Wilmington, was arrested on bench warrant.

June 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Casey Price, 23, was arrested for a probation violation.

June 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Cox, 20, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and squealing tires.

Robert Throckmorton Jr., 29, Middletown, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Watson, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

June 16

ARRRESTS/CITATIONS

Darian Johnson, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

Rebecca E. Throckmorton, 27, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for possession of drugs.

Zachary Bondurant, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a probation violation from Marion County.

Alex D. Cox, 38, Hillsboro, was arrested for public intoxication.