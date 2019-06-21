Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week I made the easiest banana nut bread — only four ingredients.

I don’t know about all of you, but I like simple and easy. I love to bake, but I don’t like lots of ingredients to buy. If I find a recipe that that has lots of ingredients, I tend to not make them. When I find something like this I say, “Yay,” and I make it. Plus, it is so moist and delicious.

I brought it to work to share with everyone and they said it is very good. I am going to make several three- and four-ingredient recipes and share with you. I have one for cinnamon bread and also a three-ingredient peanut butter cookie recipe I will be sharing with you.

I hope you enjoy the banana nut bread. Just to let you know, I ate two pieces when I took it out of the oven. So much for my diet. Mmmm, it was so good.

I am always looking for new recipes. Send in your favorite recipe and I will put you In the Kitchen with Sharon. Send recipes to 937-393-3456 or email shughes@timesgazette.com.

BANANA NUT BREAD

Ingredients :

1 yellow cake mix

2 eggs

4-5 overripe bananas

pecans

Simple and easy

Mix everything together in a large bowl

Fill 2 medium, greased loaf pans or 1 large loaf pan

Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.