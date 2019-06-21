No injuries in two-vehicle crash

Neither driver or their passengers were injured, but both of their vehicles suffered major damage following a two-vehicle collision Friday at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of SR 124 and Anderson Road northeast of Hillsboro.

Both drivers and passengers were evaluated at the accident scene by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District paramedics, but declined transport to the hospital.

A witness on the scene told The Times-Gazette that she was driving east bound on SR 124, following behind a Ford Escape and witnessed a GMC Envoy approaching the intersection from her right headed northbound.

“I was hoping they weren’t going to T-bone the car in front of me, but when I saw them hit, I stopped and made sure everybody was alright,” she said.

The force of the impact caused substantial front end damage to the GMC Envoy, driven by Lisa Bruce, of Highland, and sent the vehicle into an embarkment while the Ford Escape, driven by Tamsin Cmehil, of Hillsboro, suffered damage to the rear passenger side corner and the back axle, and came to rest on SR. 124 according to Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post Commander Lt. Stan Jordan.

Investigating Trooper David Beck said Bruce would be cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Failure to obey stop sign apparent cause