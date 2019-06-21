Prohibition, Soap Box races, a visit from Miss USA

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1921, The Hillsboro Dispatch encouraged all law abiding citizens to give their support in the interest of good government by supporting the prohibition laws.

An important witness for the prosecution in the murder trial of George W. Brown suddenly became ill, prompting attorneys for the City of Hillsboro to petition the court for a continuance until Sept. 18. Brown had been indicted for the May 1 killing of Floyd Yankee.

The Highland County Board of Elections finished setting the boundaries for the 10 voting precincts in Hillsboro. The paper said the new boundaries brought back memories of the “good old days of gerrymandering.”

The sound of wedding bells were in the air, and with women wanting to be June brides, it was reported that so far in the month, 15 marriage licenses had been issued.

At Caldwell’s New Store in Hillsboro, 39-cent specials were being featured throughout the month, with such items as women’s union suits, men’s underwear, bloomers, little boys’ overalls, and lace table covers selling for 39 cents each.

Showing at the Forum Orpheum was Otis Skinner in “Kismet” for one day only, with Bryant Washburn starring in “It Pays to Advertise” and “The Mistress of Shenstone” with Robertson Cole and Pauline Frederick coming up later in the month.

At Miller’s Drug Store, shoppers were encouraged to buy a new “golden throated” Claxtonola wind-up phonograph in a beautiful oak cabinet and get 25 records free. Extra needles sold separately.

Residents were advised to be on the lookout for something big and silver drifting in the skies over Highland County. The Navy and Army were making plans for summer and fall maneuvers of dirigibles or airships.

Dates of July 12-15 had been confirmed for the annual Rainsboro Fair in eastern Highland County.

An ice cream social was scheduled for June 25 at Hoagland’s Crossing and everyone was invited. That same day at 2 p.m., the Good Roads Council was set to meet in Hillsboro with all county and township road officers urged to attend.

This week in 1960, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette featured a wire photo of David Ludwick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Ludwick, who had swept both the Class A event and feature race in the annual Soap Box Derby races sponsored by the Hillsboro Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Seven girls, Janet Fettro, Carol Dickerson, Diane Shaffer, Joyce Dixon, Rosalind Rhoades and Margaret Wharton left Hillsboro bound for Buckeye Girls State at Capitol University in Columbus. Joan Hogsett was absent from the photo.

The body of a Hillsboro man was found at a beach in San Diego, Calif. by a 15-year-old who was fishing. The paper reported that David Newman, 22, a 1956 graduate of Hillsboro High School, drowned while skin diving.

Rocky Fork Lake enjoyed one of the largest crowds in 1960, with the paper reporting officials estimated that more than 30,000 people turned out to enjoy the good weather and great fishing.

The Swonger Dairy reminded everyone that June was Dairy Month, and Wednesday through Saturday customers of Highland County grocery stores could get one quart of chocolate milk free with the purchase of two half gallons of Swonger milk. Their motto: “We sell health.”

A two-day sale at Fairley Hardware Stores featured all steel lawn chairs, in assorted pastel colors, for $8.88 a pair, and to go along with summertime relaxing and lunchtime sandwiches, Kroger on Muntz Street had a three-day sale on Kroger white bread, two 20-ounce loaves for 29 cents.

This week in 1978, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that lightning hit a barn owned by Robert Rogers, igniting a blaze that caused minor damage, but did require the efforts of three firetrucks and nine firefighters.

The Roselawn Drive-In theatre said “the cure for Saturday Night Fever is to see it again,” and the John Travolta/Bee Gees flick was showing nightly through the end of the month.

Not to be outdone, The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro was featuring the action packed “Good Guys Wear Black” starring Chuck Norris.

A Hillsboro High School senior got a special visitor while recuperating in Cincinnati’s Good Samaritan Hospital. Miss USA 1978 Judi Anderson stopped by and gave Russ Newman an autographed photo and a hug after appearing on the Bob Braun show earlier in the day.

Whiteoak High School graduate Kip Young pitched six and two-thirds innings of four-hit baseball to win his seventh game in nine decisions. Young was with the minor league Evansville Triplets, which led the second place Indianapolis Indians by five-and-a-half games.

The Jaycees Auto Auction was coming, and a wire photo showed Steve Haag of Jerry Haag Motors and Bud Wilkin of the Hillsboro Jaycees standing next to a new 1978 Camaro, one of two cars set to be auctioned.

The inventory clearance sale was in full swing at the Hillsboro Radio Shack, with 60-minute cassette tapes at two for $1.69, and 90-minute cassettes marked down to two for $2.19.

This week in 2001, The Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that the weather forecast was much like the forecasts seen in recent weeks — showers and thunderstorms likely all weekend.

Local gospel singer Chris Cox was getting ready to perform in Music City USA, Nashville, Tenn., and that the performance would be recorded for release on his second album later in the year.

Time Warner Cable announced that The History Channel was bringing its 48-foot custom-made trailer to the Southern State campus in Hillsboro as part of its History Channel Time Machine exhibit.

Six-year-old Shelby Case was chosen to as a state finalist in the Miss Ohio American Princess Pageant that was going to be held at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus. The little princess’s favorite activities were Daisy Scouts, gymnastics, T-ball, reading, riding her bike and playing with her little sisters.

An advertisement for computer classes appeared in The Times-Gazette classifieds, offering help and assistance to new computer owners to better learn Windows 95, Windows 98 and the newer, more powerful Windows XP.

A look back at news items through the years