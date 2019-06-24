Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of June 17-23, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 276 911 calls, answered 130 requests for service, dispatched 129 fire and EMS runs, took 24 offense reports and investigated two traffic crashes.

At 2:49 a.m. on June 17 the sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the 5000 block of SR 124. The resident returned home and discovered items had been stolen. Deputies responded to the scene where an offense report was taken. The incident remains under investigation.

A deputy was dispatched to a Mad River Road residence at 4:59 p.m. on June 19 to investigate a theft. A citizen called the sheriff’s office after discovering a sum of money was missing from her home. An offense report was taken, and the incident remains under investigation.

On June 20 at 9:13 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a West Welcome Road residence reporting a domestic disturbance. A deputy was dispatched to investigate. All parties involved were interviewed about the cause of the argument and neither party showed any signs of assault. No charges were filed.

The sheriff’s office received a text to land line message requesting a deputy respond to a Franklin Road residence at 12:51 a.m. on June 22. A deputy was sent to investigate. Once on the scene, the deputy contacted a female with an outstanding warrant from Hillsboro Municipal Court for failure to appear. Cindy L. Curtis, 48, was arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.