Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy Underwood, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Thomas Massie, 57, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and cited for OVI and insufficient headlights.

Cindy Curtis, 48, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Steven O’Leary, 38, of Chillicothe, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Angela Mason, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Ashton Morris, 25, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

On June 20 at 8:18 a.m., the police department received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North High Street. The vehicle was located a short time later in the 9000 block of U.S. Route 50 east. After further investigation, Jujuan Worthy, 18, of Dayton, was arrested for receiving stolen property and transported to the Highland County Justice Center. A juvenile accomplice was detained and transferred to another agency.

On June 22 at 3:12 p.m. the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road for two children left unattended in a vehicle. Upon arrival, two small children were located in the vehicle. After further investigation, Monica Mason, 28, of Leesburg, was arrested for endangering children and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.