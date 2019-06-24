Storm blows out senior center front windows

Mark Middleton, right, and Adam Vance, center, are pictured helping clean up Monday evening at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St. in Hillsboro, after a storm blew out the facility’s front windows, leaving glass scattered inside and outside the building. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden Jackman said the National Weather Service would be contacted to determine the cause. Other buildings in the area did not appear to be damaged. Also pictured is Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning.

Mark Middleton, right, and Adam Vance, center, are pictured helping clean up Monday evening at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St. in Hillsboro, after a storm blew out the facility’s front windows, leaving glass scattered inside and outside the building. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden Jackman said the National Weather Service would be contacted to determine the cause. Other buildings in the area did not appear to be damaged. Also pictured is Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning.