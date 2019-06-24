Comic Con held at Hillsboro library

The Highland District Library in Hillsboro was transformed into a world of comic-inspired superheroes, villains and other fantasy characters as it held its annual Comic Con on Saturday.

In its third year, the Comic Con is the brainchild of Circulation Manager Sarah Davidson.

According to volunteer Shelly Allen, the Con is, “a wonderful day because both kids and adults get to come in and have a great time together,” and “It brings a piece of the Cincinnati Comic Con to Hillsboro.”

Attendee Sean Setty said this was his third year attending the Con and that, “It’s great to be with your young ones and dress up like superheroes.”

The participants, which included children of different age groups including as adults, were treated to a number of planned activities including scavenger hunts, which had the guests hunting for pictures of superheroes and spaceships hidden in various places throughout the library.

The Con included a round of, “Nerd Jeopardy,” where contestants were quizzed on their knowledge of everything from anime to movie trivia, a lively “Science Fiction Family Feud,” game where families squared off against one another for prizes, and a costume contest.

Local artist and writer William Roller also taught a session on how to draw comics.

More information about Roller’s artwork can be accessed at www.williamroller.com.

Juliane Cartaino is a contributor to The Times-Gazette.

Sean Setty and his daughter, Kylie, enjoy complimentary snacks in the Highland County District Library’s conference room as part of its third annual Comic Con. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Comic-Con-pic-1.jpg Sean Setty and his daughter, Kylie, enjoy complimentary snacks in the Highland County District Library’s conference room as part of its third annual Comic Con. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette Local artist and writer William Roller heads a panel on drawing instruction. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Comic-Con-pic-2.jpg Local artist and writer William Roller heads a panel on drawing instruction. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette Highland County District Library Circulation Manager Sarah Davidson presents the awards for the costume contests. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Comic-Con-pic-3.jpg Highland County District Library Circulation Manager Sarah Davidson presents the awards for the costume contests. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette