Throwback Thursday mystery solved

A couple weeks ago The Times-Gazette published this photo of the former The Famous Store, the building on the far right in the photo that was located at 119 W. Main St. in Hillsboro and collapsed on June 3 this year. We asked if anyone could tell us anything about the photo. As it turns out, the picture was taken in December of 1954. The man in the light-colored jacket is Donald Lee Rhoads, who worked at the store at the time and had put up the Christmas decorations on the exterior of the building’s second floor. Rhoads was chopping ice off the sidewalk in the picture, according to his son. The other man in the photo is Roger Ports.

