Kids are cast in ‘Frozen Jr.’

The Hillsboro family trio of Jenna and Jeff Horick and their daughter Emma Horick are directing 62 children from eight area schools in a summer children’s theatre program that will culminate this weekend with the production of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge.

The kids in the Paxton Theatre Foundation’s Summer Children’s Theatre program range in age from first through the 12th grades.

Emma Horick is a theatre veteran who participated in the children’s theatre program herself before graduating from high school. Her parents also have a deep theatre background and have helped with Hillsboro High School theatrical productions in recent years.

“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

“‘Frozen Jr.’ is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood,” the theatre said in a news release.

Doors and the box office open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with performances starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the performance starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors age 65-plus and veterans, and $7 for children 12 and under.

Tickets and additional information are available online at paxtontheatre.org, or by calling 740-634-3333.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St. in Bainbridge. For more information visit www.PaxtonTheatre.org.

​The new Paxton Township Hall, built in 1909, featured a large theatre seating more than 500. Early shows included live theatre, movies, minstrels, vaudevilles, magic shows and other entertainment. The early ’60s brought the start of the Paint Valley Jamboree, currently operating in its 54th continuous season. Today, the Paxton Theatre offers a variety of live, family-friendly entertainment to audiences young and old.

Participants in the Paxton Theatre Foundation’s Summer Children’s Theatre program are pictured on stage this summer during a rehearsal in the 110-year-old Bainbridge structure. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_frozen-1.jpg Participants in the Paxton Theatre Foundation’s Summer Children’s Theatre program are pictured on stage this summer during a rehearsal in the 110-year-old Bainbridge structure. Submitted photo The directors for “Frozen Jr.” are Hillsboro residents, from left, Jenna, Emma and Jeff Horick. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_frozen-2.jpg The directors for “Frozen Jr.” are Hillsboro residents, from left, Jenna, Emma and Jeff Horick. Submitted photo Costumer Sandy Cruea works with volunteers at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_frozen-3.jpg Costumer Sandy Cruea works with volunteers at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge. Submitted photo

Musical takes stage Friday, Saturday, Sunday in Bainbridge