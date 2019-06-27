Renovations progressing on HDH expansion

A rise in temperature and humidity greeted personnel working on the $23 million expansion of Highland District Hospital when they came to work Thursday morning. According to HDH Marketing Manager Ashlee Cheesbro, the three-phase project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020. A news release stated that this is the hospital’s sixth extensive project, from the new construction in 1962 to several expansions and renovations throughout its history.

A rise in temperature and humidity greeted personnel working on the $23 million expansion of Highland District Hospital when they came to work Thursday morning. According to HDH Marketing Manager Ashlee Cheesbro, the three-phase project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020. A news release stated that this is the hospital’s sixth extensive project, from the new construction in 1962 to several expansions and renovations throughout its history.