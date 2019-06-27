Rebranded Gordmans is open

The more than 100 shoppers that formed a line extendeding almost down to Alley 21 listened as Store Manager Pam Wilson told them to get ready for a fun shopping experience as the rebranded Gordmans apparel and home decor store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the shopping center at 1100 N. High St. in Hillsboro.

Members of the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, representatives of the business community and Hillsboro High School, and Mayor Drew Hastings were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was duplicated at 24 other Gordmans locations across the state, including Wilmington and Washington C.H.

Wilson told the crowd that the first 100 shoppers would receive a $5 shopping card and would be entered into a drawing to win a $50 Gordmans gift card.

“With all the shopping that’s going on these days online, it’s really great to see people come out and personally support business. This is one more great addition to the city,” Hastings told the crowd.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting, Wilson and Assistant Manager Brenda Coleman presented a $1,000 check to HHS Principal Joe Turner and Superintendent Tim Davis, which she described as a way Gordmans intended to “give something back to the community.”

Speaking on behalf of the staff and students of Hillsboro High School, Turner expressed his appreciation for the generous donation and said the money would be used to help fund a program called “Indian Pride,” designed to encourage students to remain drug-free, help with getting good grades, and to assist with maintaining good attendance.

Amy Hamilton of First State Bank was one of many from the local businesses on hand and said the grand opening was “very exciting for the community.”

“Having a retail location continue to stay here and rebrand themselves with a grand re-opening is just tremendous,” she said.

Hastings acknowledged the culture of today’s online shopping, but stressed that traditional “brick and mortar” stores like Gordmans are the essence of what makes up a town or small city.

“I’m really glad they have renewed their commitment to being part of the Hillsboro business community,” he said. “They’re a great store with an updated look, and they’re aggressive in that they’re planning on opening more stores this year — they bring something fresh to Hillsboro.”

In a news release, the company said it has plans to increase the number of Gordmans stores to more than 150 nationwide by the end of the year.

Gordmans is one facet of the six-brand Stage family of stores, which includes Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

A long line of shoppers waited patiently and then streamed into the new Gordmans store after Thursday’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Crowd-at-Gordmans.jpg A long line of shoppers waited patiently and then streamed into the new Gordmans store after Thursday’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette Presenting a check for $1,000 to Hillsboro High School are, from left, Gordmans Store Manager Pam Wilson, Assistant Manager Brenda Coleman, HHS Principal Joe Turner and Superintendent Tim Davis. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Presenting-a-check.jpg Presenting a check for $1,000 to Hillsboro High School are, from left, Gordmans Store Manager Pam Wilson, Assistant Manager Brenda Coleman, HHS Principal Joe Turner and Superintendent Tim Davis. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Long lines for grand opening, HHS receives $1,000