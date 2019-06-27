Bark in the ‘Boro, the first of what is hoped to be an annual event for dog lovers, is ready to kick off Saturday at the Liberty Park Dog Park in Hillsboro from noon to 3 p.m., and city administrative receptionist Lauren Walker said there will be fun and contests for both the family and the canines.

“We have had a lot of people respond to this event,” she said. “Hillsboro is a town of dog walkers and we’re really looking forward to Saturday.”

The free event will allow dog lovers to showcase their pet in five afternoon contests that. The event is being held to bring awareness to the wants and needs of both the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter and the Highland County Dog Pound, with wish list items available on both their websites.

Many people aren’t aware that a dog park exists at Liberty Park, Walker said, adding that is located behind the Highland County YMCA at 201 Diamond Drive and is fenced in with several waterers in place for those that may have forgotten to bring a water bottle and bowl.

She cautioned dog owners to be mindful of protecting their dog from heat exhaustion since the forecast for Saturday is hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, and to keep both kids and adults cool and comfortable, a Kona Ice truck will be on hand.

Contests throughout the afternoon include one for the Cutest Puppy at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Best Dressed for the Fourth of July at 12:45 p.m., the Best Trick at 1 p.m., a musical chairs competition at 1:15 p.m. with the contests wrapping up at 1:45 p.m. with an Owner/Pet Look-Alike Contest.

“Many of the businesses around Hillsboro have graciously donated prizes for the winners of the contests,” Walker said. “We’ve got everything from Cincinnati Reds tickets to gift cards to restaurants like Alley 21 and Big Ernie’s Pizza — there’s something nice for everybody to win.”

She said they have 10 to 12 vendors confirmed for Saturday’s event, selling everything from handmade soaps to T-shirts, and even one that makes puppy treats and essential oils for dogs. There will also be vendors who specialize in canine health and wellness, nutrition, grooming, training and supplies.

Two raffles for dog houses are planned for the event as well, conducted by Kim Boyer of Boyer Territory Realty, plus Max and Bella, the number one name for male and female dogs, according to Rover.com, can get their nails done by Bark of the Town dog groomers for $5, with the money split between the Humane Society and the dog shelter.

Concessions will be available, too, and Walker encouraged everyone to consider pet adoption in the featured Shelter Dog Showcase.

“We want to make people aware of the needs of the Humane Society and the dog shelter,” she said. “And that if you’re living in a dog-free household, come out and consider adoption.”

All ready for Saturday’s Bark in the ‘Boro are, from left, Kailyn Greer with Jax, and Josie wanting to go for a walk with Kyson Greer. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Bark-in-the-Boro.jpg All ready for Saturday’s Bark in the ‘Boro are, from left, Kailyn Greer with Jax, and Josie wanting to go for a walk with Kyson Greer. Courtesy photo

Will benefit both the Humane Society and Dog Pound