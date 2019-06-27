Two sentenced for receiving stolen property

A Sardinia man and a Middletown man will spend a total of more than three and a half years behind bars following sentencing Wednesday by Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss.

Christopher Hutchinson, 50, Sardinia, received a total of 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to the two counts he was facing. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

The first count, failure to comply with the order of a signal or police officer, is a third-degree felony and carried with it a sentence of 18 months imprisonment. He also received a nine-month sentence for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Although Hutchinson received jail credit of 68 days for time already served, when he is released, he will have his driver’s license suspended for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Robert Throckmorton Jr., 29, Middletown, was convicted after a guilty plea on two different counts, each carrying an eight-month prison term, and were ordered to be served consecutively.

His first sentence of eight months was for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, with the extenuating complaint that he violated a term of the conditions of his bond as set by the court, but was given 34 days credit for time already served.

The second conviction of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, also carried with it an eight-month sentence, but with no credit for time served.

According to court documents, Throckmorton committed one or more of the offenses while awaiting trial or sentencing, that the harm done by committing the offenses reflected the seriousness of his conduct, and that his past history demonstrated the necessity of consecutive sentencing as protection for the public.

Both men were transported immediately after sentencing to the Highland County Jail, awaiting transfer to the Corrections Reception Center at Orient.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Throckmorton https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Throckmorton-mug.jpg Throckmorton Hutchinson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Hutchinson-mug.jpg Hutchinson

Failure to comply, failure to appear adds time to incarcerations