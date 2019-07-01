‘Bark’ a big success

One of the attractions at Saturday’s event at the Hillsboro Dog Park was this “kissing booth” staffed by Rob Holt and a friend. Lauren Walker and the team at the Hillsboro City Administration office created what she said will be an annual event to raise awareness and support for the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter and Highland County Dog Pound, two separate organizations located close to each other east of Hillsboro on SR 124. Walker thanked the community, local businesses and the vendors for making the event such a success, saying that “we had some pretty amazing dogs and owners.” The dog park is located in Liberty Park on Hillsboro’s north side.

