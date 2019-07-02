Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of June 24-30, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 326 911 calls, answered 150 requests for service, dispatched 138 fire and EMS runs, took 37 offense reports and investigated three traffic crashes.

At 9:57 p.m. on June 25 the sheriff’s office received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 12000 block of SR 72. A deputy responded to the scene and spoke with the parties involved. The female half of the dispute gathered some belongings and left for the evening. No charges were filed.

On June 26 at 12:05 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from a citizen walking on SR 771 near Bridges Road being chased by coyotes. An officer from the Leesburg Police Department and a deputy were dispatched to locate the pedestrian. The subject was found and safely transported to his residence at Rocky Fork Lake.

On June 27 at 12:45 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 from a resident of the 6000 block of Roush Road reporting a possible burglary in progress. The caller had just returned home and could hear what sounded like someone inside her residence. Deputies were dispatched to investigate, but the source of the noise was located by the homeowner. No report was taken.

At 6:37 p.m. on June 30 a deputy was dispatched to the 2000 block of North Taylorsville Road to investigate a trespassing complaint. The deputy spoke with the complainant and a report was taken. The incident remains under investigation.