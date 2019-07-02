Greeenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of June 17-23, the police department received 87 calls for service, completed 11 offense/incident reports, received one call for an accident, made 23 arrests and completed 13 security checks.

June 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lacey Hensley, 24, Mowerystown, was arrested for possession of drugs.

G. Paul Leonard, 46, Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cory Hatfield, 33, Washington C.H., was arrested for obstruction.

Rocky Williams, 34, Washington C.H., was arrested for a probation violation.

June 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Corbin Kellough, 23, Chillicothe was arrested for breaking and entering.

Reese Binegar, 48, Chillicothe, was arrested for a probation violation.

June 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jasmine McNamee, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

George Mootispaw, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Gary Watson, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Chasity Gillenwater, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.

June 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roderick Croy Jr., 32, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

June 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brandon Beechler, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for littering and unauthorized use of property.

Justin Stubbs, 40, South Salem, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

June 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jonathan Haney, 56, Greenfield, was issued a citation for physical control.

Jason Bond, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

June 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dean Murray, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of criminal tools, and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Janette Thompson, 46, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for a traffic control device.

STATISTICS

During the week of June 24-30, the police department received 120 calls for service, completed seven offense/incident reports, received no calls for accidents, made 20 arrests and completed 12 security checks.

June 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derek Myers, 38, Greenfield was arrested on four separate warrants for failure to appear.

Gary Goddard, 36, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Joshua Knisley, 45, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

June 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawn Ufert, 41, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.

June 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christie McIntosh, 29, Midland, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant.

Brandi Ellars, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Shawn Ufert, 41, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.

June 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert D. Fleming, 42, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Derek Myers, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

June 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kaitlyn Binegar, 22, Greenfield, was arrested on for violation of court order.

Paul M. Binegar, 64, Chillicothe, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Maria Cassidy, 28, Greenfield, was arrest on a failure to appear warrant.

Paul Vanhorn, 32, Clarksburg, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

June 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert E. Willett, 30, Greenfield was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

Philip Gregory Jr., 59, Greenfield, was arrested for violation on a court order warrant.

Jonathan Burkhimer, 46, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Christopher Jackson, 40, Jeffersonville, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.