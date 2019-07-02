Grand jury indicts 19

A Greenfield man was indicted Tuesday on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, involving a juvenile.

A Highland County grand jury, in its indictment of Matthew Mess, 21, charged him with having sexual contact with an individual under the age of 13.

Katrina Slate, 39, Dayton, and Angela Mason, 30, Seaman, each face an indictment on illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.

Slate is also facing an additional two counts of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, one count a second-degree felony and the other a fifth-degree felony.

Mason was also indicted on a second count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Kyle Smallwood, 38, Hillsboro was indicted on a charge of assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, in connection with an incident on June 13 where the indictment stated he attempted to cause physical harm to a Highland County sheriff’s deputyg.

Jayson Gordon, 39, Washington C.H., was indictedon a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony.

The court affidavit stated he attempted to pass a fake $100 bill at Family Dollar in Greenfield.

A two-count indictment of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and theft of tools, a first-degree misdemeanor, was levied against Damon Gibson, 42, Greenfield, stemming from an incident the indictment stated occurred on April 9.

The grand jury indicted 13 others on the following charges:

Christopher Billups, 33, Hillsboro, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification, a component of a criminal indictment which lists property subject to forfeiture due to its involvement in a crime.

Logan Marie Davis, 24, Marysville, aggravated possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies.

Stephen Williams, 33, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Rebecca Throckmorton, 27, Greenfield, possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.

Thomas Williams, 41, currently residing at Massie House, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Jeremy Underwood, 35, Hillsboro, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and violating a protection order or consent agreement, a third-degree felony.

Keith Fryman, 48, Sardinia, burglary, a third-degree felony, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Charles Mulligan, 48, Sardinia, failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

David Walker, 22, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Allen Shoemaker, 61, Hillsboro, two counts of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of violating a protection order or consent agreement, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Daron Wehrum, 42, Felicity; Kyle Huston, 26, Midland; and Christopher Powell, 37, Loveland; were each indicted on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Mess https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Matthew-Mess-mug.jpg Mess Mason https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_angela-mason-mug.jpg Mason

Greenfield man indicted for sexual imposition