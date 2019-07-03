Court sends 2 to prison

Amber Coyle will spend the next 24 months as an inmate in the Marysville’s Ohio Reformatory for Women following sentencing Wednesday for her part in smuggling methamphetamine with another man into the Highland County Justice Center on Feb. 7.

The 37-year old New Vienna woman received 49 days credit on her sentence for time already served.

Coyle was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court in connection with an incident where she conspired with Joshua Clark, 32, Hillsboro, in hiding a container of meth beneath a water fountain at the sheriff’s office lobby so inmate workers could deliver it to Jesse Bushatz, 24, Hillsboro, who was incarcerated at the time.

Both men were later convicted on May 1, 2019, with Clark receiving 18 months prison time and 84 days credit for time served, and Bushatz sentenced to one year imprisonment and a time served credit of 42 days.

They are both incarcerated at the Corrections Reception Center in Orient.

The only other individual facing jail time among six others who were sentenced Wednesday was Kyle Smith, 31, Leesburg, who was convicted of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Smith will spend the next two years in prison with 55 days credit for time already served.

The following received sentences of three years community control under the supervision of the Adult Probation Department of the Highland County Adult Parole Authority:

• Kiniks Landrum, 21, Greenfield, receiving stolen property and failure to appear.

Court documents state Landrum is required to make restitution of nearly $5,800. Landrum is also required to successfully complete residential treatment at the Georgie Harris House in Waverly and recommended aftercare. Otherwise, he will face a $5,000 fine and 18 months in prison.

• Jamie Hawes, 40, Clarksville, possession of heroin and failure to appear.

Hawes is required by the court to successfully complete the FRS/Massie House residential treatment program and recommended aftercare. Violation of either community control sanction will result in one-year imprisonment and a $2,500 fine for the heroin conviction, and 18 months in prison with a $5,000 fine on the conviction of failure to appear.

• Robert Watters Jr., 44, Hillsboro, trafficking.

The court is requiring that Watters successfully complete the North Dayton Addiction & Recovery Program and recommended aftercare. Failure to do so will result in one year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Randall Carter, 29, Hillsboro, receiving stolen property.

Carter’s judgment entry states that failure to comply with community control sanctions will result in a one-year prison term and a $2,500 fine.

Woman gets two years for smuggling meth into Justice Center