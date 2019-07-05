In the kitchen with Sharon this week, as promised, I told you I would be putting in simple recipes, so here you go. Tim Colliver is making his three-ingredient peanut butter cookies. Tim brought them in this morning and I must say they are the best peanut butter cookies I have ever had. Tim also sprinkled a little sugar on top to make them extra special. With or without, they are yummy.

The following is a message from Tim:

School’s out, the kids are bored and as the old TV commercial used to say “What’s a mother to do?” Well, mom, I can assure you that there is light at the end of the raising kids tunnel — all three of mine are grown and gone.

But until that time when you get promoted to empty nester, here is a simple, child tested and mother approved, recipe for some tasty homemade peanut butter cookies that will keep your munchkins busy for an hour or so, or allow you make some neat memories of showing your little boy or girl an easy recipe to satisfy that Cookie Monster that lives in all of us.

Three-Ingredient

Peanut Butter Cookies

1 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter

1 large egg

1 cup granulated or brown sugar, depending on preference

½ cup of granulated white sugar in a small bowl, used to keep the fork from sticking to the dough. (Separate from ingredients).

Put all three ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mix them together. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spoon out the cookie dough onto a non-stick cookie sheet. The recipe yields about a baker’s dozen, so space them out accordingly.

Take a fork and dip it into the sugar and press across the cookie dough until it’s about one-half inch thick. Place into the oven eight to 10 minutes or until golden brown. (Keep an eye on these guys and don’t burn them. You’ll be using a chisel and a hammer to pry them off the sheet if you do.

Serve these up with a glass of milk and your little one will have baked their first batch of cookies — something that neither of you will ever forget.

Enjoy these delious cookies. Please send in your favorite receipes so we can share them. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking foward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.