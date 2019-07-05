Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cary Vincent, 49, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Patrick Prine, 56, of Winchester, was issued a citation for a red light.

Katherine Page, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brittany Long, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

David Grover, 65, of Hillsboro, was issued citations for driving under suspension, failure to file application for registration and turn signal required.

July 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derrick Osborne, 27, of Wilmington, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.