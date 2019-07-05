Habitat breaks ground in Lynchburg

Habitat for Humanity works to positively impact Highland County by bringing people together to build or improve homes, communities and hope.

It’s an exciting time as Habitat for Humanity of Highland County has started a new home build in Lynchburg. It is helping a deserving family into a simple, decent and affordable place to call home.

As of July 4, a Habitat for Humanity of Highland County said in a news release that it wanted to thank the Village of Lynchburg, Highland County Board of Realtors, Parkside Christian Church, Cross Roads Ministry, Lowes, US Bank, Elam Construction, S & K Dairy Bar, Dave Collins CPA, NCB Bank, South Central Power, Merchants National Bank, Momma’s West End Cafe, Katie from Kiss+Tell Cosmetics, Chillicothe Home Depot, Wyndall Rogers, Jessica Faust, KSR Construction, Shaun Dance Excavating, Wells Concrete, Miller-Mason Paving Co. and Walt Shoemaker — who have donated time, supplies, money and more in support of this new home build.

“Thank you for making our work possible with your generosity, passion and commitment,” Kelli Rosselott, Habitat for Humanity of Highland County executive director, said in the news release. “With your continued support, we are steadfast in our mission to build lives as well as homes, to ensure strength, stability, and self-reliance for individuals and their families. That is the heart of Habitat, coming together to help a family.”

Habitat for Humanity of Highland County is still seeking volunteers and monetary donations for this build. If you would like to contribute in any way, contact Rosselott for details or leave a message at 937-661-5629.

Habitat for Humanity is a catalyst for individual and community transformation.

Visit www.hchabitat.org or Facebook.com/highlandcountyhabitatforhumanity to see how you can help carry out the mission.

Submitted by Kelli Rosselott, Habitat for Humanity of Highland County executive director.

Habitat for Humanity board members, from left, Kelli Rosselott (executive director), Daryl Mount, Steve Conrad, Marc Bayless, Denny Kirk, Dave Minton, Richard Warner (board chairman) and Ashley Campbell are pictured at a recent groundbreaking ceremony. Pictured in front are the future new home owners, Kathy and her son Myles. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Habitat-pic.jpg Habitat for Humanity board members, from left, Kelli Rosselott (executive director), Daryl Mount, Steve Conrad, Marc Bayless, Denny Kirk, Dave Minton, Richard Warner (board chairman) and Ashley Campbell are pictured at a recent groundbreaking ceremony. Pictured in front are the future new home owners, Kathy and her son Myles. Submitted photo