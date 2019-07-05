A Fourth of July celebration

Participants in the inaugural Fourth of July Parade at Rocky Fork Lake lead a car carrying grand marshal Billy “Wild Bill” Dalton. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War era, the 85-year-old lake area resident said of his selection as grand marshal: “I don’t think it’s getting much better than it’s getting, not only for me but for my country.”

Highland County celebrated the Fourth of July with two parades Thursday, one at 10 a.m. at Rocky Fork Lake and one at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. The girls in this picture rode on a rocket-themed float in the festival paraded. The festival continues through Saturday night at Southern State Community College.