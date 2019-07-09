Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of July 1-7, the police department received 107 calls for service, completed eight offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, made 20 arrests and completed 14 security checks.

July 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daniela R. Hilditch, 31, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Greenfield Police Department.

Chris Young, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Dylan Rodgers, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear, a probation violation, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest.

Gerrell Pediford, 45, Greenfield, was issued a parking citation.

Brandon Pettiford, 33, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

July 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nicholas Ary, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Rem Skeens, 19, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Donavan Knisley, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders and on a three-count grand jury indictments out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

July 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bobbi J. Woods, 42, Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to report to jail.

July 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cecil Carter, 54, Carrollton, was arrested for aggravated menacing and aggravated trespassing.

Desiree Childs, 23, Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Greenfield Police Department.

July 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Paul Bond, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.