Kobe, a great dane and coonhound mix, is now available for adoption after being surrendered by his previous owners. Kobe is quite the gentle giant. He weighs approximately 75 pounds and has gotten along well with all of the other pets at the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter. Kobe previously lived in a family with two small children so he is comfortable around youngsters. Kobe is 2 years old and will be up-to-date on vaccinations and neutered prior to adoption. If you’re interested in adopting Kobe, visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Pet-of-the-Week-1.jpg Kobe, a great dane and coonhound mix, is now available for adoption after being surrendered by his previous owners. Kobe is quite the gentle giant. He weighs approximately 75 pounds and has gotten along well with all of the other pets at the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter. Kobe previously lived in a family with two small children so he is comfortable around youngsters. Kobe is 2 years old and will be up-to-date on vaccinations and neutered prior to adoption. If you’re interested in adopting Kobe, visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Submitted photo