Greenfield issues precautionary boil alert

A precautionary boil alert has been issued by the Village of Greenfield administration following an unexpected issue at the pump station that caused a loss of power on Wednesday, July 10.

Public Service Director Gary Lewis said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. village workers closed a valve at the water tower to address an ongoing issue on Edgewood Avenue. It is something that should have had no effect on anything else, Lewis said, but at that same moment a circuit at the pump station went bad and the pumps went down.

The system going down caused a villagewide drop in water pressure, Lewis said.

As of early afternoon, the matter has been resolved.

While Lewis said there is no reason to believe that anything is wrong with the water, as a precaution, the village issuedf a boil alert, effective immediately and until further notice.

The EPA has been contacted and the village will follow all agency-recommended sample taking and testing.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Village of Greenfield.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Greenfield-City-Hall-logo.jpg