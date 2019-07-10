SR 134 reopens early

State Route 134 in Highland County has been reopened following a culvert replacement near the community of Buford.

Crews from the Highland County Highway Maintenance Facility closed the route July 9, at the 3.4-mile marker to replace a culvert near Starr Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of SR 138 at Buford.

With work wrapping up a few hours early, crews reopened the route shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.