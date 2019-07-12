Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Eugene Smith, 42, of Otway, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Linda Lemaster, 56, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Samantha Pummill, 42, of Leesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Derek Caplinger, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for an illegal burn.

Timothy Jacobs, of Kentucky, was issued a citation for failure to display license plates.

Sydney Merrick, 24, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.