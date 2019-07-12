Winkeljohn retires after 25 years

Friends, co-workers and managers wished Diane Winkeljohn a happy retirement and threw a surprise retirement party for the longtime waitress at the Hillsboro Frisch’s restaurant Friday afternoon. Cindy Elam and Rachel Chamblin, who have worked at the Hillsboro eatery for 31 and 37 years, respectively, said that the trio brought nearly a century of waitressing experience to their customers. Winkeljohn told The Times-Gazette that she had a mix of emotions as she begins a new phase of her life, which includes packing up and moving Monday from her Lake Waynoka home to a new one in Lawrenceburg, Ind. As for future plans, she said that a friend asked her “would you think about going to Harrison because they could use a little help over there.”

