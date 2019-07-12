Train schedules, WW I draft, McClain vandals

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1895, The Hillsboro News Herald reported in the miscellaneous for sale column that the Hillsboro Fire Department was looking to buy a pair of good horses from 4 to 6 years old, 16 hands one inch high, and weighing 1,200 to 1,300 pounds.

The Hillsboro festival that was held Saturday night was reported to be a success in every particular way, with a large crowd present. Mrs. D.A. Terrell purchased the quilt that was up for auction by the society for $4.75.

The Farmers & Traders Bank, the “roll of honor” bank, urged customers to hang onto their paper receipts, saying they were more safe than relying on a steel or iron safe, and with the receipt as proof, would keep people from paying the same bill twice.

In news from Hollowtown, it was reported that Roy Lance, 15, Mowrystown, had died of cancer at his home, and that services were held at the Brethren church. Also in the news from the southern part of the county, Leslie Roads and family had a new piano and C.E. Abraham was suffering considerably after being kicked by a horse.

This week in 1918, The Hillsboro News Herald reported that 50 Highland County men had been called up in the draft, but many were receiving deferred classifications because of farming. A surprisingly large number were either married or the sole provider for their parents.

A flag hanging on the porch of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Spargur was cut up in strips by “some disloyal person” Saturday night. The paper said “there is a skunk amongst us and it’s hoped he can be ferreted out.”

The Redpath Chautauqua program for 1918 was coming to Hillsboro the week of July 18-24, and among the featured attractions was Gay Zenola MacLaren “The One-Girl Show,” the Madrigal Singers direct from New York City, Sidney Landon and his impersonations of great literary men, and Princess Watahwaso featuring Indian songs and story of legends.

The 1918 “universal car” by Ford was available at the Hillsboro Auto Company, and it urged everyone to buy one while they could due to conditions affecting production caused by the war effort.

An advertisement promoted the “Lalley-Light” generator that would provide electrical light and power to every farm and home. The ad went on to say it would eliminate the danger of fire caused by lanterns and could also run the water pump, churn, cream separator and other items.

The Highland County Fair premium list of amounts paid for items had been reduced due to the war in Europe, with first place winners for best display of jellies, cookies, bread, biscuits and corn bread all paying $1.

The Highland County War Chest encouraged everyone to abide by the “one in 31 rule,” which the organization said meant saving out one day’s income each month and giving it for support of overseas troops in the trenches, camps and hospitals.

This week in 1961, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the cost of building ae dam on Paint Creek for the new Paint Creek State Park project was estimated at $18 to $21 million.

The school calendar for the upcoming 1961-62 school year had been adopted for the Highland County School System, with schools scheduled to open on Tuesday, Sept. 5 before dismissing for the week of Highland County Fair. The next first full day of school would be Monday, Sept. 11.

Movie attendees were told they could relax in “air-cooled comfort” at the Colony Theatre and enjoy “The Big Show,” which Ed Sullivan said “Is really the big show!” Also showing was “Goliath and the Dragon,” with the theatre having a free kiddie matinee every Thursday sponsored by the local merchants.

The summer “sale-a-bration” was continuing at Litt Brother’s main store, bargain annex and children’s shop in Hillsboro. Its advertisement said many items had been further reduced and many more are back in stock. It was open nine to five daily, nine to nine Saturday and nine to noon Wednesday’s.

Town & Country Center at the Farm Bureau told farmers to give their wives a new set of nylons — the nylon inside their new Unico tires, that is. The Unico Powerliner was on sale for $15.65 plus tax and inner tube.

Drive-in banking had finally arrived in Hillsboro and Hillsboro Bank & Savings Co. boasted of complete banking service with a teller on duty at all times.

Used car specials at Jack Matson Chevrolet-Pontiac-Oldsmobile included a 1955 Oldsmobile four-door for $595, a 1957 Pontiac four-door with low miles for $1,295, a 1956 Ford four-door with automatic transmission for $695 and a 1953 Pontiac, “a little rough” but only $395.

This week in 1993, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that Greenfield police arrested a second youth in a case of vandalism at McClain High School. Both boys had been recently expelled and were facing charges of delinquency, breaking and entering, felony vandalism and theft that cause nearly $22,000 in damages.

The Wooden Spoon reminded everyone that Wednesday and Saturday was double Buckeye discount days for senior citizens through the end of the month.

Hillsboro High School was going to welcome dozens of new students when school re-opened for the 1993-94 school year due to its newly enacted open enrollment policy. Superintendent Patrick Hagan said that 29 new students would be attending various grades in the fall.

Their slogan said “it’s always convenient to stop at AmeriStop,” and the Hillsboro location advertised hot summer deals like Jersey Farms Ice Cream, the half-gallon carton, for $1.39, a gallon jug of AmeriStop milk was $2.09 and regular or diet 7-Up or RC Cola was 99 cents for a two-liter bottle.

In sports, Hillsboro Post 129 dropped a doubleheader to the Chillicothe Generals, but nearly pulled off a second game upset despite being short-staffed and playing in temperatures nearing the 100-degree mark.

