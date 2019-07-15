Shooting at WC frat house

WILMINGTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that included a shooting and assaults that occurred early Sunday morning at the Sigma Zeta fraternity house at 142 Quaker Way near Wilmington College.

Multiple victims — all apparently Wilmington College students, according to the Wilmington Police Department incident report — reported that four suspects forced their way into the house, located on private property, with two displaying handguns, and ordered the occupants to give up all the “cash/money, cellular telephones and marijuana” with one suspect reportedly stating, “Where’s the weed. Do you know where the weed is?”

The reports states that all victims were taken upstairs where two people “were violently assaulted, causing serious injuries.”

Police report that during the altercation one of the suspects shot a male victim. He was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The report states that a slug was still inside the victim that needed to be extracted at MVH.

The suspects fled the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Police report that four search warrants were served during the night and evidence seized. Two suspects — one from Cincinnati and one from Dayton — are listed in the report.

“Property” recovered at the crime scene includes: a Rugar 9mm magazine with ammunition, a “Black ops air handgun,” a makeshift black mask, “drug equipment white marijuana bong,” and a cell phone wallet case cover.

Three vehicles are also listed in the report.

WPD Interim Police Chief Ron Cravens told AIM Media Midwest the department is cultivating a list of possible suspects and will “ensure that the list is accurate” before they release names of suspects.

The names of the shooting victim and of the assault victims have not been released; Cravens said each did not wish to be identified. He said the shooting victim is in “good condition” and will be interviewed by police as soon as possible.

Wilmington College released a statement Monday afternoon which read: “The college administration is still learning facts as the active police investigation continues surrounding the serious incident that occurred on private property near the campus Saturday night. We’re very hopeful for the victims’ complete recovery.”

Cravens asks anyone that has information on the incident to call the WPD at 937-382-3833 or use the online tip form at wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/citizen-action-line/#form/11050. Tippers can remain anonymous.

The incident occurred at this house located on private property on Quaker Way. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_DSC_0398.jpg The incident occurred at this house located on private property on Quaker Way. John Hamilton | AIM Media Midwest

Witnesses ID 4 suspects — 2 with handguns