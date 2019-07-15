Cundiff’s Flowers reopens

Cundiff’s Flowers, a local, family-owned, full-service florist that has been in business for 25 years, formerly at 121 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, celebrated its grand re-opening at its new location, 136 N. High St., in Hillsboro, on Monday.

Having relocated because of the June 3 partial collapse of a building to the immediate east of its previous location, Cundiff’s owner Karen Cundiff said of the past month’s events, “Of course we’ve had a few little bumps in a road,” but, “Other than that, it’s going good. We finally opened and we’re just happy to be open.”

Cundiff said the re-opening day turnout was auspicious, noting, “ Right now, we have a lot of customers, so it’s good. I think our customers will come back.”

Cundiff says the new location offers, “Fresh-cut flowers, custom silk arrangements, and home décor.”

Cundiff’s will also be taking part in the upcoming Christmas In July event, scheduled for July 18, 19 and 20. Customers can pick up a punchable card to fill out and enter into a prize drawing at Cundiff’s or any of the other participating Hillsboro merchants, which, in addition to Cundiff’s Flowers, include Simply Southern Boutique, The Rural Pearl Boutique, Southern Ohio Bling, The Garden Barn, The Rustic Bee Boutique, The Design Chambers, and Rustic Chic Primitives.

For more information about Cundiff’s Flowers, call 937-393-1411.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Cundiff’s Flowers’ staff is pictured, from left, Amy Johnson, owner Karen Cundiff and Crystal Rice welcome customers Monday to its new location. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Cundiffs-pic-1.jpg Cundiff’s Flowers’ staff is pictured, from left, Amy Johnson, owner Karen Cundiff and Crystal Rice welcome customers Monday to its new location. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette The exterior of Cundiff’s Flowers’ new location at 136 N. High St., Hillsboro, is shown. Owner Karen Cundiff says a new sign will be added, pending Design Review Board approval. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Cundiffs-pic-2.jpg The exterior of Cundiff’s Flowers’ new location at 136 N. High St., Hillsboro, is shown. Owner Karen Cundiff says a new sign will be added, pending Design Review Board approval. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette Some of the home decor items available for sale at Cundiff’s Flowers’ new location in Hillsboro are shown. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Cundiffs-pic-3.jpg Some of the home decor items available for sale at Cundiff’s Flowers’ new location in Hillsboro are shown. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette

