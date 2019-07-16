Back to School at SSCC

Time is running out to register for the annual Back to School event at the Patriot Center on the Southern State Community College Central Campus in Hillsboro.

The deadline for preregistration for the two-day event, which provides supplies and clothing free of charge to Highland County children, is Wednesday July 17, with application packets available at the Highland County Health Department, Job & Family Services, Highland County Community Action Organization, or on Facebook.

According to information in the application packet, Highland County Job and Family Services and the Highland County Health Department have partnered for the back to school event, which is open to any child ages 3-18 enrolled in school for the 2019-20 school year that resides in Highland County.

There are other requirements listed in the packet, such as a detailed application form where children’s names, ages and school they’ll be attending must be listed; in addition to a self-declaration application that parents or guardians must fill out stating the names and incomes of those living in the household, plus a complete listing of income sources to aid in filling out the application.

Other criteria states that there is a limit of one application per household, all children must be present to be eligible to receive a school supply/clothing voucher, children are eligible to receive only one voucher each, and a parent or guardian must accompany the children.

The Back To School event will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, Aug. 1 at the SSCC Patriot Center.

Families living in either the Hillsboro City or Fairfield Local school districts will attend on July 31, while families residing in the Greenfield Exempted, Lynchburg-Clay or Bright Local school districts will attend on Aug. 1.

Applications must be turned in to the Highland County Job & Family Services office before the end of the day Wednesday at 1575 N. High St., Suite 100 in Hillsboro.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

