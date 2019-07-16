Raises and new drug policy

Raises were approved for certificated employees and those on the administrative/supervisory salary schedule, along with a new student drug and alcohol testing policy, during Monday’s Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education meeting.

The board unanimously approved 3 percent salary increases for certificated employees for the 2019-20 school year, along with a 3 percent salary increase for those on the administrative/supervisory salary schedule for the 2019-20 school year.

“As a board member, I want to be clearly on record saying we want as diverse as a teaching staff as possible … and one that represents our student body as accurately as possible,” board member Jerry Walker said. “I want minority representation as best we can, but I also want people to know we can’t hire those who aren’t applying.”

By a 4-0 vote (Walker abstained), the board voted to enter into a contract with Great Lakes Biomedical for a student drug and alcohol testing policy.

Superintendent Tim Davis said that what will be known as the Indian Pride Program will be strictly voluntary. He said those in the program will need to have at least a 1.5 grade point average, no suspension, a good attendance record and a positive attitude.

Davis said those are some of the things the school district’s Business Advisory Council said it was looking for in new employees.

“At this point we’re not testing athletes,” Davis said. “This is for anybody in grades 9-12 that would like to be in the club.”

Walker expressed concern about who might see a report if someone in the club failed a drug or alcohol test. He said that kind of report could cause lasting harm to a student, and asked who would be seeing the reports.

Davis said that for now, Hillsboro High School Principal Joe Turner would be the person in charge of the reports.

The board also approved a Chromebook handbook. Davis said that while the school has provided a Chromebook for all students in grades 9-12 recently, this will be the first year students will be allowed to take the Chromebooks home. He said textbooks will be available on the Chromebook and that while some students still like to have an “in-hand” textbook, the district is trying to move away from them.

The Chromebooks will be checked out just a library book, Davis said, adding that students will be able to purchase insurance for their Chromebook for a nominal fee.

The board approved two resource officers for the 2019-20 school year, the same number as the last couple years. One resource officer works at the elementary school and the other at the middle school/high school, but they also switch back and forth between both buildings to keep aware of what’s going on in the entire district.

“It’s the same two people. They do a wonderful job of working together and working with the administration, and we’re very pleased to have this agreement with the Hillsboro Police Department,” Davis said.

During his report to the board, Davis said the main driveways at the elementary and middle school/high school will be sealed soon, and that some of the parking areas will be “chip and sealed.” He said the district plans to soon start tearing down an old storage building behind the visitors’ bleachers at Richards Memorial Field, and that all the district’s buses have passed inspection by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The superintendent also reported that so far this year, the district’s Tomahawk food truck has served 12,524 meals, and that some days, with breakfast and lunch combined, the district has served more than 750 meals in a single day.

Walker said preliminary school report card results have been released by the state and asked Davis how the district fared.

Davis said the district did very well, receiving grades at or above the state average on 20 out of 21 tests. The one subject area the district was not at the state average was geometry.

“We’re on an upward trend and we’re very excited about where we’re going,” he said.

The official results will not be released until the fall.

The board also approved a recommendation to seek bids for early site work where the new auditorium will be located. Davis said utility lines to the Barnhouse Center will need to be relocated before work starts so everything will be in order when the district is ready to accept bids for the auditorium project.

The board also approved a long list of supplemental contracts. Among them were: Jacob Fouch, freshmen boys basketball; Ryan Hagan, assistant high school football (split); Ethan Hurrt, middle school football; Phil Loudin, seventh grade boys basketball; Ben Miller, assistant high school football (split); Cecil Neal, middle school football head coach; Kelly Perkins, seventh grade volleyball; Clyde Snow, reserve boys basketball; Amy Vance, eighth grade volleyball; Maverick Ward, reserve boys soccer; and volunteers Bill Liermann for boys basketball and Lee Koogler for tennis.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Tim Davis, left, gives his superintendent’s report at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting as Tom Milbery looks on. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Davis-board-meeting-pic.jpg Tim Davis, left, gives his superintendent’s report at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting as Tom Milbery looks on.

Hillsboro Board of Education holds regular meeting