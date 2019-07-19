SR 73 closed July 23-24

A culvert replacement has been scheduled on SR 73 in northern Highland County next week, requiring a two-day closure of the route.

On Tuesday, July 23, crews from ODOT’s Highland County Highway Maintenance Facility will close SR 73 between the village of New Vienna and Line Road to replace a pipe at the Highland-Clinton County line.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday and continue until 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via SR 28, SR 72, U.S. Route 62, and either U.S. Route 50 or Carl Smith/Hobart Drive.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.