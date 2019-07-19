Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Shepard, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Ashley Batson, 28, of Sardinia, was arrested for child endangerment.

Tiffany Meyer, 30, of Loveland, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Noah Josiah Nelson Boggs, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

INCIDENT

At 10:19 a.m. officers from the police department were dispatched to a business on West Main Street in reference to small children being left alone in a vehicle. Officers responded to the call and observed the suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot of the business. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. It was confirmed that the small children were left alone in the vehicle. Linda Myers, 61, of Hillsboro, was arrested for two counts of child endangering.

July 17

INCIDENT

It was reported to the police department that a probationer with the Highland County Probation Department had cut off their GPS ankle monitor and damaged the unit. The probationer was identified as Seth Elliot, 20, of Hillsboro. Elliot is being charged with ORC 2909.06 criminal damaging, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

ACCIDENT

Christian Weseloh, 18, of Hillsboro, was driving northbound on North High Street when he failed to see the light change from yellow to red. Janice Miller, 58, of Hillsboro, was leaving a shopping mall parking lot, having the green light, and attempted to drive west onto Fenner Avenue. Weseloh then had the red light and proceed through the light and struck Miller’s vehicle. Both vehicles received functional damage, and no injuries were reported at the time of crash. Weseloh was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.