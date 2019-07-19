Hello. In the Kitchen with Sharon this week I made the best recipe zucchini zita. For those of you that are on a low carb and glutten-free diet, this is for you. And even if you are not, it is still for you.

I like it better than lasagna. The sauce alone is so good. I couldn’t quit eating the sauce. It would be good to dip garlic or cheesy bread. Yum. The more you heat it up the better it gets. It’s perfect for leftovers.

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I did. I even got a message from my son saying it made the best lunch he has ever had. He even said thank you Mom. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Please send you favorite recipes in to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

ZUCCHINI BAKED “ZITI”

Ingredients

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, choppped

2 garlic cloves, minced

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

1 lb. ground beef

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

4 large zucchini, sliced into quarter-inch coins

2 tbsp. thinly sliced basil, plus more for garnish

1 1/2 fresh ricotta

2 cups shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until onion is soft, about five minutes. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for one minute. Add meat and season with salt and pepper. Cook until no longer pink, six minutes. Drain fat.

2. Return saucepan over medium heat and add tomato paste and oregano. Cook for two minutes more, until slightly darkened. Add crushed tomatoes and bring sauce to a simmer, reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced and flavors have melded, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in zucchini and basil, and season again with salt and pepper.

3. In a large baking dish, place half the zucchini in an even layer. Dollop all over with half the ricotta, and sprinkle with half the mozzarella and parmesan. Add rest of zucchini in an even layer on top, and top with the remaining cheese.

4. Bake until cheese is melty and zucchini is tender, 25 minutes. Garnish with basil before serving.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.