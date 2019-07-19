Elvis tribute band in Bainbridge

Aron Jones & The Kool Kats are returning to the historic Paxton Theatre stage in Bainbridge with their high-energy blend of Elvis hits.

Following a successful show last year, Paxton owners Tim and Deb Koehl were quick to bring Aron back to Bainbridge for a 2019 performance.

Billed as Ohio’s Best ’50s Elvis Tribute Band, members include Aron Jones, vocals; Art White, guitar; Todd Stropes, drums; Bub Fritsch, bass; and Wayne Chesley, piano.

Jones says “It all started at the Paxton,” referencing his Paint Valley roots and the overwhelming support of the local community.

“Getting to play on the same stage as Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard and so many other great artists has been an honor. It’s inspired us to just keep working harder and harder. And it seems hard work really does pay off,” Jones said.

In addition to Aron Jones and the Kool Kats’ upcoming show at the Paxton, they will have the privilege to play at Graceland during the upcoming Elvis Week in Memphis.

Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, July 20 performance at PaxtonTheatre.org or by calling 740-634-3333.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge.

For more information please visit: paxtontheatre.org.

Submitted by Paxton Theatre.

Aron Jones and the Kool Kats plan to leave fans “all shook up” following their annual Elvis Tribute show at the Paxton Theatre on Saturday, July 20. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Aron-Jones-pic.jpg Aron Jones and the Kool Kats plan to leave fans “all shook up” following their annual Elvis Tribute show at the Paxton Theatre on Saturday, July 20. Courtesy photo