Highland County property taxes are due by Aug. 2

Only two weeks remain for Highland County property owners to pay their second-half 2018 property taxes and according to Krista Mason of thecounty treasurer’s office, there are several ways to insure a delinquent tax notice doesn’t show up in the mailbox.

“You can pay through any Merchants bank location here in Highland County,” she said. “There’s also a convenient drop box at the entrance to the Highland County Administration Building and, of course, you can come by our offices or you can always drop it in the mail to us.”

Property owners can mail their tax payments to Highland County Treasurer, 119 Governor Foraker Pl., P.O. Box 824, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Mason said property owners can also pay by credit or debit card, but only at the treasurer’s office since it is considered a point of sale transaction, adding that card users will be charged a small processing fee.

Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley said tax statements were mailed to property owners who are responsible for paying property taxes directly to the county, and that those owners who escrow with a bank or mortgage company won’t receive a statement, since those institutions are responsible for taking care of the tax bill.

He said questions regarding property valuation, border revision, conveyance, how taxes were calculated, current agricultural use valuation (CAUV) or application for homestead exemption should be directed to the auditor’s office at 937-393-1915.

Mason said that any real estate owner who hasn’t received a tax bill should call the treasurer’s office at 937-393-9951, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Merchants National Bank teller Amy Newby is shown putting a time stamp on a property tax statement Friday. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Treasurer says must be postmarked on or before due date