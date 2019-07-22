Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of July 15-21, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 354 911 calls, answered 151 requests for service, dispatched 156 fire and EMS runs, took 31 offense reports and investigated seven traffic crashes.

At 12:13 a.m. on July 15 a Leesburg resident called the sheriff’s office to report a prowler outside her East Main Street home. A deputy arrived and checked the area. Everything was found to be secure. No prowler was located.

On July 16 at 9:55 a.m. an Anderson road resident called the sheriff’s office to report a breaking and entering along with a theft. Sometime overnight, an unknown person or persons broke into the complainant’s garage and stole a John Deere lawn mower. A deputy took an offense report. The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of SR 136 at 3:15 p.m. on July 17 after receiving a report of a domestic dispute. An argument between two family members turned physical, resulting in domestic violence charges being filed on Janet Fair, 62, and Michael Siders, 23, both of Hillsboro. They were arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

At 4:25 a.m. on July 19 the sheriff’s office received a call from a Pea Ridge Road resident reporting a strange male standing in his front yard, wearing only underwear. Deputies arrived and located the suspect sitting on the caller’s front porch seemingly under the influence of some type of intoxicant. Christopher L. Purdin, 31, was arrested on one count of criminal trespass.