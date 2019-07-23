Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of July 8-14, the police department received 108 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received three calls for accidents, made seven arrests and completed eight security checks.

July 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brett Ayers, 23, Bainbridge, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Darius Ames, 21, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct by fighting.

July 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Melanie Ballein, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief.

July 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roderick Croy Jr., 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

July 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shanda Jones, 44, Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

July 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Zachary Bradds, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Michael Martin, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an open burn.

STATISTICS

During the week of July 15-21, the police department received 73 calls for service, completed seven offense/incident reports, received five calls for an accident, made 17 arrests and completed five security checks.

July 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Martin, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation out of Pike County.

July 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robbie Munyon, 54, Leesburg, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Christopher Young, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

July 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David Loftis, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for public intoxication.

July 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Washburn, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

July 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kevin Howard, 25, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Allen Mick, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing.

Derek Nelson, 41, South Salem, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

July 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Carolyn Knackstedt, 74, Dayton, was issued a parking citation for no parking.

Emily Wright, 18, Greenfield, was issued a parking citation for no parking.

Daniel Breakfield Jr., 43, Leesburg, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Pennington, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

July 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Deborah Mick, 45, Eaton, was issued a citation for failure to control.

Vicki Price, 65, Greenfield, was issued a citation for fictitious tags.

Scott Highley, 36, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Daniel Butcher, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear out of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old Greenfield was arrested for aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

Jimmy Potts, 55, Cynthiana, was arrest for failure to appear.