Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
STATISTICS
During the week of July 8-14, the police department received 108 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received three calls for accidents, made seven arrests and completed eight security checks.
July 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Brett Ayers, 23, Bainbridge, was arrested for a violation of court orders.
Darius Ames, 21, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct by fighting.
July 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Melanie Ballein, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief.
July 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Roderick Croy Jr., 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.
July 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Shanda Jones, 44, Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
July 14
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Zachary Bradds, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
Michael Martin, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an open burn.
STATISTICS
During the week of July 15-21, the police department received 73 calls for service, completed seven offense/incident reports, received five calls for an accident, made 17 arrests and completed five security checks.
July 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Michael Martin, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation out of Pike County.
July 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Robbie Munyon, 54, Leesburg, was arrested for a violation of court orders.
Christopher Young, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.
July 17
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
David Loftis, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for public intoxication.
July 18
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
James Washburn, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
July 19
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kevin Howard, 25, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.
Allen Mick, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing.
Derek Nelson, 41, South Salem, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.
July 20
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Carolyn Knackstedt, 74, Dayton, was issued a parking citation for no parking.
Emily Wright, 18, Greenfield, was issued a parking citation for no parking.
Daniel Breakfield Jr., 43, Leesburg, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Pennington, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
July 21
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Deborah Mick, 45, Eaton, was issued a citation for failure to control.
Vicki Price, 65, Greenfield, was issued a citation for fictitious tags.
Scott Highley, 36, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Daniel Butcher, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear out of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
A 14-year-old Greenfield was arrested for aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
Jimmy Potts, 55, Cynthiana, was arrest for failure to appear.