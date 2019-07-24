Pet of the Week

Cookie was adopted in March but was unfortunately returned to the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter by her previous owner last week. Cookie is very playful and enjoys affection. She will make a great companion. If you are interested in adopting Cookie, visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

