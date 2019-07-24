Main Street closed Wednesday night and Thursday

As part of a paving project on U.S Route 50 through the city of Hillsboro, Main Street will be closed tonight, July 24, for final finishing work.

The 100 block of West Main Street will be closed for contractors from the Ohio Department of Transportation to complete striping operations between North West and High streets, where the eastbound side of the route was closed by the city’s administration in early June following a building collapse.

The full closure in both the east and westbound directions is scheduled to be in effect beginning at approximately 8 p.m. tonight and continue through Thursday afternoon. Crews from the city’s street department will move the barricades and clear debris from the roadway tonight and then tomorrow morning, crews from John R. Jurgensen will move in to finish striping the pavement.

Following the striping work by the contractors, the paving project, which extends from the western corporation limit near Fenner Road to the eastern corporation limit at Woodlawn Drive, will be completed. And although the route will be reopened to westbound traffic, the city will restore the eastbound closure in the one-block section.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_ODOT-logo.jpg