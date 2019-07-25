SOGS Research Library hours of operation

The Southern Ohio Genealogical Society Research Library, now in its new location at 1478 N. High St., Suite 450, in the North High Business Center, Hillsboro, has established the hours they will be open for research.

Beginning Aug. 2 those hours are as follows:

SUMMER — May, June, July, August, September

Mondays and Fridays — Noon to 4:30 p.m.

SPRING AND FALL — March, April, October, November

Fridays — Noon to 4:30 p.m.

WINTER — January and February

The second Thursday of month from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The library is closed in December and on holidays.

During the hours of operation, experienced SOGS volunteers will be available to guide you in your family genealogy research endeavors. Facilities are available to have copies made, the sale of genealogy books, and much more. The library is located across the hall from the Highland County Health Department.

The library contains an extensive collection of genealogical material to include information on vital records (births, marriages, divorces, deaths); cemetery records; family histories and surname files; transcriptions and/or indexes for census records; tax records; property record indexes; will and estate records; obituaries; military records; and much more. It also houses the more than 600 family genealogy histories that have been placed within the library for preservation and use by researchers. There are also hundreds of books from other states such as Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, the New England states, New Jersey, and numerous others.

The more than 1,000 genealogy records of individuals who have been certified as First and Second Families of Highland County are also in the research collection. There are also more than 85 of the society’s own publications available for purchase. Back issues of our quarterly newsletter, Roots & Shoots, since the first issue 41 years ago in 1978, are available for both research and purchase.

Submitted by Dwight L. Crum, president, Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.