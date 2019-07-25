Minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of SR 124 and Pea Ridge and Fenner roads sent both drivers to Highland District Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

Emergency responders from Paint Creek Joint EMS Fire District were on the scene within minutes of the crash, with traffic flow maintained and directed by both the Hillsboro Police Department and Jim Hull, owner of nearby Hull’s Welding and Machine Shop.

Dep. Brandon Young of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office told The Times-Gazette that Bradley S. Brackett, 53, Hillsboro, was southbound on SR 124 in a white Chevrolet van when he collided with a blue Ford Escape driven by Kirstian Bailey, 20, New Richmond, which was traveling westbound on Pea Ridge Road.

He said Bailey was stopped at the intersection, but then pulled into the intersection after failing to see Brackett’s van.

Brackett tried to avoid the collision, Young said, clipping the rear passenger side of Bailey’s Escape, spinning the vehicle around before it came to rest on the Fenner Road side of the intersection.

Young said that Bailey would be cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

Damage is shown on a Chevrolet van driven by Bradley Brackett of Hillsboro when he took evasive action to avoid a collision Thursday afternoon on SR 124. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Wrecked-Van.jpg Damage is shown on a Chevrolet van driven by Bradley Brackett of Hillsboro when he took evasive action to avoid a collision Thursday afternoon on SR 124. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette This Ford Escape sustained damage to the rear passenger area Thursday afternoon when the driver, Kirstian Bailey of New Richmond, failed to see an oncoming van. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Wrecked-Escape.jpg This Ford Escape sustained damage to the rear passenger area Thursday afternoon when the driver, Kirstian Bailey of New Richmond, failed to see an oncoming van. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

