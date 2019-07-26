Last day for Cub Scout Day Camp

Three-year-old Gabe Gibson enjoyed his last day of Cub Scout Day Camp at Rocky Fork State Park by hauling in this foot-long catfish Friday afternoon. When asked what kind of special bait he used to lure the fish in, he told The Times-Gazette, “Whatever Papaw puts on the hook.” Gabe is the grandson of Marti and Ty Mick of South Salem.

