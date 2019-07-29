HDH enters Phase 2 of expansion; on-track for spring 2020 completion

The first phase of Building Expansion Project 2020 of Highland District Hospital is now complete, according to Tim Parry, Vice President of Operations.

And Phase 2 is now in progress as the health care facility enters the home stretch for a targeted completion date of spring 2020, Parry stated in a news release.

He emphasized that the health care facility remained fully operational during construction.

“Now we begin to see the project really take shape as we continue into Phase 2, where concrete will be poured and the new spaces are shelled in,” he said. “Phase 1 of the project is complete, which included expanding the parking lot and getting the exterior steel erected for both the main addition and the surgery area.”

It’s all part of the hospital’s $23 million expansion and renovation project that began last September during a ground breaking ceremony, where it was announced they would be working in partnership with Pepper Construction of Ohio and Megen Construction, along with the design firm of TEG Architects.

The second phase will be the longest, and will include the completion of The Center for Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine, which will relocate it from its current location off campus to an on-site facility, in addition to the completion of the new Cancer Care & Hematology area and the renovation and expansion of the current surgical area.

“Our goal with this newly designed space is not only to give our patients easier access for appointments and treatment, but to make their time with us as comfortable and healing as possible,” stated program director Dr. Regina Melink. “We are looking forward to serving the needs of the community with two new, state-of-the-art operating suites and a completely renovated Sterile Processing Unit.

Surgery department manager Joy Bates said the expansion will allow for what she called “exceptional surgical care in a modern, updated environment for the patients that we serve.”

Also included in Phase 2 renovation is the expansion of the dining room area, which will increase inside seating capacity, and feature a large outdoor patio area open for the public to use while visiting the campus.

Highland District Hospital employs more than 340 people supplemented with over 70 volunteers, and a medical staff consisting of over 100 physicians and mid-level providers that represent over 25 different practice specialties and sub-specialties.

The community-centered hospital serves Hillsboro and the surrounding communities, and is known for its state-of-the-art technology and innovative healthcare services.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

