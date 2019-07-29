Protect your kids with current vaccinations

With kids going back to school in mid-August throughout the county, Highland County health commissioner Jared Warner urges parents to put getting the required school vaccines on their list of things to do for back to school.

“The reason that we promote and provide vaccinations is that there are dangerous diseases that exist in the world,” he said, “and we’ve got over 200 years of historical records that show what these illnesses can do when they sweep through a community.”

The Highland County Health Department is offering these vaccinations as well as adult vaccinations during clinic times, on the Care-A-Van, and by appointment. He said his office has multiple shot clinics with extended hours scheduled over the next month to make things easier to get the required immunizations.

They are:

• July 31 & Aug. 1 from 1-6 p.m. at the Care-A-Van, which will be at the Back-to-School event at Southern State Community Colleges’ Patriot Center.

• Aug.7 has extended hours for shot clinics from 9-11:30 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. at the health department.

• On Aug. 13, the Care-A-Van will be in Greenfield in the Old Shopko parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and in Leesburg at the former Crossroads Diner parking lot from 1-2 p.m.

• Aug. 14 has extended hours for shot clinics from 9-11:30 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. at the health department.

• On Aug. 15, the Care-A-Van will be at Union Stockyards in Hillsboro from 8-9:30 a.m.

• On Aug. 19, the Care-A-Van will be at United Producers Stockyards in Hillsboro from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Aug. 21 has extended hours for shot clinics from 9-11:30 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. at the health department.

• On Aug. 27, the Care-A-Van will be at the Rocky Form Truck Stop parking lot at the intersection of U.S. 50 and S.R. 753 from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Aug. 28 has extended hours for shot clinics from 9-11:30 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. at the health department.

According to information provided by the health department, the recommended vaccination schedule begins as a newborn through college years, with a child that is up to date by the age of two will have received a series of DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis), hepatitis B, polio, HIB (haemophilus influenza B), pneumococcal conjugate, rotavirus, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), varicella, and Hepatitis A vaccines.

For entry to kindergarten, a child must receive a DTaP, polio, MMR and varicella boosters.

Before entering the seventh grade, he said your preteen should receive a TDaP booster and meningitis vaccines, and although not required for school entry, hepatitis A and HPV vaccines are strongly recommended.

For seniors, a newer requirement is a meningitis booster, which covers 4 strains (A, C, W & Y) of meningitis, and even though meningitis B and HPV is not required for school, it is recommended to provide complete coverage to your teen.

“Diphtheria, whooping cough, measles and mumps, all these different diseases that are out there can really hurt both your children and the community as a whole,” he said. “Vaccines and vaccinations allow us to protect our children and our community, and they prevent those diseases from spreading.”

Anyone with questions regarding vaccinations should call the nursing department at 937-393-1941, prompt #2.

The Highland County Health Department is located at 1498 N. High St. Suite 400 in the North High Business Center in Hillsboro, and is able to accept most insurances and Medicaid.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

The Highland County Health Department’s Care-A-Van will be out ‘n about in the community in the coming weeks, helping parents check off getting their kids immunized against childhood diseases from their back-to-school list. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Care-A-Van.jpg The Highland County Health Department’s Care-A-Van will be out ‘n about in the community in the coming weeks, helping parents check off getting their kids immunized against childhood diseases from their back-to-school list. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Health commissioner says will protect children