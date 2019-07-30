Todd Lane joins NCB

National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial institution which provides banking products and services to Southern Ohio and the nation’s cooperatives, their members and other socially responsible organizations, is pleased to announce that Todd Lane has joined NCB as Vice President, Commercial Cash Management Operations Manager.

Lane is responsible for providing operational leadership and support for NCB’s commercial cash management products and services; including commercial online banking and remote deposit capture products. He will also be responsible for the implementation of new products and services to meet customer needs.

“We are very pleased to welcome Todd to NCB,” said Shawn Brenneman, Senior Vice President, Deposit Operations. “Todd will be instrumental in providing outstanding leadership as we strengthen our commercial cash management product and service delivery nationwide.”

Prior to joining NCB, Lane was a Treasury Management Officer for Forcht Bank in Cincinnati. He has over 20 years’ experience in management positions with Peoples Bank and National Bank & Trust, including management of the Electronic Banking, Branch Operations, and Retail Operations teams. He is an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP).

Lane holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Cedarville University.

To learn more, visit www.ncb.coop, National Cooperative Bank on Facebook or Instagram, or on Twitter @natlcoopbank.

Lane https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Todd-Lane.jpg Lane Courtesy photo