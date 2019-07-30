Bright Local set to start new school year

The 2019-20 school year is set to begin in the next few weeks for Bright Local Schools, with Whiteoak high school having an open house Monday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m and an open house for Bright Elementary scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m.

During open house at the high school, students will receive their schedules in the student center and be able to purchase iPads in the library for $335.

There is a payment plan being offered, but according to Deanna Risner, administrative assistant for the school district, if a student purchased an iPad outside of the school, they can bring it to have it set up for the school year.

She said that if a student chooses not to purchase an iPad either on their own or through the school, there will be a $50 fee to use a school-owned iPad.

In a news release, she said that bus drivers will be available to meet the students and answer any transportation questions.

Food service supervisor Debbie Robertson will be present to answer questions and collect money for lunch accounts, with the lunch price for the new school year at $2.75 and ala carte is available.

Prices are listed on the schools website, the release said, and breakfast will be free to all students and starts at 7 a.m.

A Grab-N-Go breakfast will be available, too.

The first day of classes at Whiteoak High School is Aug. 15, with school times being from 7:18 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bright Elementary will be holding it’s first “Back to School Bash” from 6- 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, with Risner saying it would include fun activities, games, and food.

At Bright Elementary’s open house, students can meet teachers and get any questions answered from bus drivers who will also be there that evening.

For any questions concerning lunch accounts, Debbie Robertson will be available that night as well.

The lunch protocol is similar to that at the high school, with Bright Elementary’s lunch price at $2.50 for the new school year and a free breakfast for all students that begins promptly at 8:30 a.m.

A Grab-N-Go breakfast will be available for grades 4-6.

The first day for students in grades 1-6 is Thursday, Aug. 15, and school hours at Bright Elementary are 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Due to state-required testing, she said that students in kindergarten will start Aug. 22 for all girls and Aug. 23 for all boys, with everyone in kindergarten starting Aug. 26, and that teachers would be in contact to schedule testing.

For preschool screening, preschool students attending Mrs. Scott’s & Ms. Moore’s classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 19.

She said that Mrs. Farris’ class will begin Aug. 19 for Monday/Wednesday students and Aug. 20 for Tuesday/Thursday students.

Risner said if parents have any questions to contact the school office at 937-442-3114.

Another school year is scheduled to start in a few weeks in schools throughout Highland County, and Bright Local Schools will have open houses and personnel on-hand to answer questions. This is Whiteoak High School in Mowrystown, which Supt. Ted Downing said is ready for another generation of students to walk through its doors. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Whiteoak-HS.jpg Another school year is scheduled to start in a few weeks in schools throughout Highland County, and Bright Local Schools will have open houses and personnel on-hand to answer questions. This is Whiteoak High School in Mowrystown, which Supt. Ted Downing said is ready for another generation of students to walk through its doors. Courtesy photo

Open houses, meet ‘n greets coming up